Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs removes Arlen Dumas as grand chief over sexual harassment

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 7:07 pm
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, left, speaks during a signing ceremony to improve child and family services in Manitoba First Nations communities, as Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpot (centre), Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennet look on in Ottawa on Dec. 7, 2017. View image in full screen
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, left, speaks during a signing ceremony to improve child and family services in Manitoba First Nations communities, as Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpot (centre), Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennet look on in Ottawa on Dec. 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

An Indigenous leader in Manitoba has been removed from his job after being accused of sexual harassment.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs voted Friday to drop Arlen Dumas as grand chief during a closed-door meeting in Winnipeg.

A staff member lodged a misconduct complaint against Dumas in March.
He was suspended and an independent investigation found he had engaged in workplace sexual harassment.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to hold non-confidence vote on ousting Grand Chief Dumas

Dumas said the accusation was unfounded and earlier this week noted that he was seeking treatment for trauma.

In 2019, Dumas stepped away from the job temporarily after an Indigenous woman said he tried to pursue a relationship with her by using a false identity on social media.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
AMC tagSexual Harrassment tagArlen Dumas taggrand chief tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers