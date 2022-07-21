Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to hold non-confidence vote on ousting Grand Chief Dumas

On Aug. 5, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will vote on whether to remove Arlen Dumas as Grand Chief.
The AMC said Wednesday that a non-confidence vote has been scheduled, following an independent investigation that found Dumas engaged in workplace sexual harassment.
If the vote passes, AMC will hold a byelection for the role of Grand Chief at a later date. Dumas, a member of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation from Pukatawagan, has held the position since July 2017. He won a bid for a second term last summer.
In 2019, Dumas took a leave of absence after being accused of sending unwanted messages to a woman.
The current workplace investigation began in March of this year after a complaint against him from a senior AMC staff member. He remains suspended without pay.
