Politics

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to hold non-confidence vote on ousting Grand Chief Dumas

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 8:53 am
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs grand chief Arlen Dumas is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs grand chief Arlen Dumas is seen in this file photo. Marney Blunt / Global News

On Aug. 5, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs will vote on whether to remove Arlen Dumas as Grand Chief.

The AMC said Wednesday that a non-confidence vote has been scheduled, following an independent investigation that found Dumas engaged in workplace sexual harassment.

Read more: AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas suspended after complaint by senior staff member

If the vote passes, AMC will hold a byelection for the role of Grand Chief at a later date. Dumas, a member of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation from Pukatawagan, has held the position since July 2017. He won a bid for a second term last summer.

In 2019, Dumas took a leave of absence after being accused of sending unwanted messages to a woman.

The current workplace investigation began in March of this year after a complaint against him from a senior AMC staff member. He remains suspended without pay.

