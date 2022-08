Send this page to someone via email

A child has been taken to a trauma centre after falling from the balcony of a residential building in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive area at around 5:15 p.m.

Police said the child was taken to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The force said the investigation is ongoing.

MEDICAL ASSIST:

– Erin Mills Parkway/Fowler Dr #Mississauga

– Young child fell from balcony of residential building

– Child transported to a trauma centre with potential life-threatening injuries

– #PRP remains on scene as investigation continues

– C/R at 5:15 pm

– 22-0259959 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 5, 2022

