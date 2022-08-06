Man who went missing in waters near Montreal’s Habitat 67 still not found

Send this page to someone via email

A man is still missing Saturday after last seen in the St.Lawrence river Friday afternoon near Montreal’s Habitat 67 in the old port — a part of the river that’s popular with surfers but authorities say is dangerous due to strong currents.

Officials say the man in his 30s was in the water without a lifejacket and without a surfboard.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. when he went in the water for a swim and waved at nearby tourists. Moments later he waved both arms signaling he needed help and witnesses say he was taken away by the current. Authorities received a 911 call for the drowning shortly after.

Montreal police say searches to find the swimmer were underway Friday and paused Saturday due to strong currents affecting safety standards.

The SPVM and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) search teams were deployed, including an SQ helicopter.

