Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man who went missing in waters near Montreal’s Habitat 67 still not found

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Deadly start to Quebec construction holiday with five drownings since Friday' Deadly start to Quebec construction holiday with five drownings since Friday
WATCH: Deadly start to Quebec construction holiday – Jul 25, 2022

A man is still missing Saturday after last seen in the St.Lawrence river Friday afternoon near Montreal’s Habitat 67 in the old port — a part of the river that’s popular with surfers but authorities say is dangerous due to strong currents.

Officials say the man in his 30s was in the water without a lifejacket and without a surfboard.

READ MORE: After deadly weekend in Quebec, some wonder if swimming lessons should be mandatory

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. when he went in the water for a swim and waved at nearby tourists. Moments later he waved both arms signaling he needed help and witnesses say he was taken away by the current. Authorities received a 911 call for the drowning shortly after.

Trending Stories

Montreal police say searches to find the swimmer were underway Friday and paused Saturday due to strong currents affecting safety standards.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPVM and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) search teams were deployed, including an SQ helicopter.

Click to play video: 'French sailor survives 16 hours at sea trapped under capsized boat' French sailor survives 16 hours at sea trapped under capsized boat
French sailor survives 16 hours at sea trapped under capsized boat
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SPVM tagSummer tagDrowning tagSwimming tagSearch tagWater Safety tagSt. Lawrence River tagRiver tagSurfing tagDrownings tagLife jacket tagSurfers tagMontreal Surfing tagCurrent tagHabitat 67 tagman who drowned tagswimmer drowned tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers