Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings lifted in N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 4:58 pm
Click to play video: '‘Not a friendly storm’: Too soon to give Manitoba tornado a rating, Environment Canada says' ‘Not a friendly storm’: Too soon to give Manitoba tornado a rating, Environment Canada says
WATCH: There have been no reports of damage or injury after a tornado touched down north of Winnipeg on Tuesday evening and one storm chaser says it could have been worse.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for some parts of Nova Scotia Friday evening, which were lifted a short time later.

The weather agency issued warnings for Colchester County North and Pictou County shortly after 6 p.m., saying “persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.”

Those warnings were lifted within the hour, but both areas remained under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Trending Stories

Read more: Another heat warning issued for Halifax, could feel like 40°C

Warnings were previously issued for the Halifax and Hants areas but they have also since been lifted.

Environment Canada said earlier that the thunderstorm could bring strong winds, heavy rain and nickel-sized hail.

People are asked to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts.

All of Nova Scotia is already under a severe heat warning, with humidex levels expected to reach up to 41 C in parts of the province.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
