Severe thunderstorm warnings lifted in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for some parts of Nova Scotia Friday evening, which were lifted a short time later.

The weather agency issued warnings for Colchester County North and Pictou County shortly after 6 p.m., saying “persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.”

Those warnings were lifted within the hour, but both areas remained under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Warnings were previously issued for the Halifax and Hants areas but they have also since been lifted.

Environment Canada said earlier that the thunderstorm could bring strong winds, heavy rain and nickel-sized hail.

Story continues below advertisement

People are asked to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts.

All of Nova Scotia is already under a severe heat warning, with humidex levels expected to reach up to 41 C in parts of the province.