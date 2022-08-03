Another heat warning issued for Halifax, could feel like 40°C

Send this page to someone via email

Hot and humid weather is set to hit Halifax again this week with humidex potentially reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Wednesday for southern and central Nova Scotia, including the Halifax area.

The weather agency said temperatures are expected to reach 29 to 32 degrees until Friday. But with humidity, it could feel much higher.

Minimum temperatures likely won’t fall below 18 degrees, and the high humidity will bring “little relief” overnight.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

The agency advises Nova Scotians to not leave people or pet inside parked vehicles, and those who work outdoors should take breaks in a cool place, it said.