Elderly woman taken to trauma centre after collision in Toronto: police

Police say an elderly woman has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in a vehicle following a collision in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday just after 3:40 p.m., Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Victoria Park and Surrey Place area.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Officers said the passenger of one became trapped inside the vehicle and was not conscious or breathing.

According to police, officers were at the scene providing CPR compressions through the car window.

In an update, police said an elderly woman was “revived” and was taken to a local trauma centre for further treatment.

Police said two other people — the driver of each of the vehicles — were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

