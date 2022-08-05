Menu

Traffic

Elderly woman taken to trauma centre after collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 4:15 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police say an elderly woman has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in a vehicle following a collision in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday just after 3:40 p.m., Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Victoria Park and Surrey Place area.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Read more: Man charged in connection with fatal motorcycle collision in Vaughan, Ont., police say

Officers said the passenger of one became trapped inside the vehicle and was not conscious or breathing.

According to police, officers were at the scene providing CPR compressions through the car window.

Trending Stories

In an update, police said an elderly woman was “revived” and was taken to a local trauma centre for further treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said two other people — the driver of each of the vehicles — were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

— more to come…

