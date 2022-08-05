Competitive eater Joey Chestnut devours mini doughnut-eating competition at QCX Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Legendary American competitive eater Joey Chestnut devoured the competition in a mini doughnut eating contest at the Queen City Exhibition on Friday.

After eight minutes of sweet competition the people’s champ finished with a record 255 doughnuts.

Chestnut holds 55 competitive eating world records including the most powdered donuts in eight minutes.

The target was to raise $20,000 for 60,000 meals for Regina Food Bank at this year’s exhibition.

“It’s eating for a great cause and these these competitors look serious they’re not gonna let me get lazy, I’m trying to get a record so it’s gonna be great,” Chestnut said before the contest.

Chestnut has won the Nathan’s Hotdog Eating Competition 15 times. He holds the record for eating 76 hotdogs in 10 minutes and also for eating 141 hard-boiled eggs in eight minutes.

He said that he grew up in a big family where brothers were always competitive, he added that his brother signed him up for his first eating contest and since the first time he got on the stage he knew this is what he was made to do.

Chestnut said before the contest that he had been practicing eating mini donuts and can handle sweets pretty well.

“I ate light yesterday, fasting today, going in pretty empty and hungry, I’m loose!”

He competed against community leaders including Tim Reid, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) president and CEO, John Bailey CEO at Regina Food Bank, Mark Heise CEO and president at Rebellion Brewing and Chris Lane, president and CEO at Economic Development Regina.