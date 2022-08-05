Menu

Education

Athabasca University president calls Alberta on-site staffing demand backward, ruinous

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Athabasca University goes head-to-head with province over staffing location' Athabasca University goes head-to-head with province over staffing location
WATCH (Aug. 3): The Alberta UCP wants Athabasca University (an online school) to have more of its staff and its executive members in the town, located 145 kilometres north of Edmonton. Breanna Karstens-Smith has the details.

The president of Athabasca University says the Alberta government’s demand that the online school relocate 500 staffers to the tiny rural town is so backward and self-defeating it threatens to put the institution “on the path to ruin.”

Peter Scott, in a video speech to staff and students, implores those concerned to contact Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides and make their feelings known.

Read more: Alberta threatens funding cut to Athabasca University in ongoing battle

Earlier this week, Nicolaides ordered the school to come up with a plan within two months to have more school staff physically work in Athabasca.

Nicolaides has said the school can still be effective while helping the economy grow in the town of less than 3,000 north of Edmonton.

Read more: University responds in policy fight with Alberta government, suggests not being heard

If the school doesn’t put the relocation plan into action, the minister warns the school and its 40,000 students could face a cut to the monthly multimillion-dollar grant — a cut Scott acknowledges will ultimately bankrupt the school.

Scott says the relocation move would be hard to implement and threatens to fatally undermine the school’s goal of attracting top talent and flourishing in the growing field of online education.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
