Heat warning issued for Hamilton, Niagara Region with humidex in the upper 30s expected

Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a heat warning for the weekend with temperatures expected to hit the high 20s and low 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued its own heat alert for the Hamilton and Niagara region through a forecast that calls for humidex values in the upper 30s or low 40s for both days.

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has initiated a HEAT WARNING for #HamOnt beginning tomorrow, August 6. Heat Warnings stay in effect until they are cancelled or escalated to an Extended Heat Warning. Tips to stay cool: https://t.co/tu0ERBGKA5 #HamOntHeat pic.twitter.com/iWJfyBivt3 — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) August 5, 2022

“Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” Environment Canada added in its release.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

The city of Hamilton has activated a number of “cool places” during the heat event that can be identified by a Cool Down Here sign at the entrance. A list of the locations can be seen on the city’s website.

Recommendations to beat the heat include drinking plenty of water, limiting activities, dressing to protect from the sun, never leaving children or pets alone in closed vehicles, and checking on neighbours, family and friends.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says the atmosphere around Lake Erie will be somewhat unstable and potentially will bring afternoon showers on Saturday afternoon for some of Niagara Region.

“It’s dry for most areas on Saturday, but Sunday could be a different story,” said Farnell. “We start to get into the risk of showers and storms in the afternoon and then Monday, potentially another round of heavy rain.”

The general forecast for Saturday and Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a risk of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoons and highs of 31 C.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday but still on the warm side with showers and a high of 27 C expected.