GO-Vaxx to make 6 stops in London, Ont. area this month starting Sunday

Ontario’s GO-Vaxx bus mobile clinic will be making several stops in the London, Ont., area this month in an effort to serve those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says the bus is scheduled to make six stops, starting with a visit to Parkhill on Sunday.

No appointments are required and the bus will dole out all doses of the vaccine intended for those five and up. The bus will not be providing the pediatric vaccine intended for those between six months and five years old.

The GO-Vaxx bus is currently scheduled to make the following stops in the London area:

Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022: North Middlesex Community Centre, 224 McLeod, Parkhill, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Middlesex Community Centre, 224 McLeod, Parkhill, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022: Northland Mall, 1275 Highbury Ave. North, London, 11 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022: Pond Mills Square, 1200 Commissioners Rd. East, London, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022: Westmount Shopping Centre, 785 Wonderland Rd. South, London, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022: Ilderton Community Centre,13168 Ilderton Rd., Ilderton, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022: Lucan Community Memorial Centre, 263 Main St., Lucan, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Elsewhere, the MLHU is still providing vaccine appointments and walk-ins at its two mass vaccination clinics, which are located at the Western Fair District Agriplex and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges.

Full information on other ways to get a vaccine in the London area can be found on the health unit’s website.