Crime

16-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Ottawa shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 12:31 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that took place in Ottawa early this year.

Police say the charge relates to the Feb. 21 death of 20-year-old Sahur Yare.

Investigators say Yare was unresponsive when she was taken to hospital that evening and died from her injuries shortly afterward.

Trending Stories

Police have since said they believe she was killed in the area of Johnson Road and Pennard Way.

Read more: Ottawa police investigate shooting death of 20-year-old woman

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the teen suspect in March, with police warning he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The teen, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared in court Friday and has been remanded into custody.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
