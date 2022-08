Send this page to someone via email

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada plans to ban the import of handguns into the country.

The move will be made using a regulatory measure poised to come into effect in two weeks.

Use of regulations for the restriction will not require a vote in Parliament.

The House of Commons is currently on a summer break until the end of September.

More to come.