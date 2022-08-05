Morning news rewind: Friday, Aug. 5

Send this page to someone via email

Skin beauty tips, SGI cracking down on distracted drivers and Dutch Growers with Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Aug. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Protecting skin from the harsh sun: summer beauty tips

Summer is in full swing and that means spending more time outside.

It’s common to want a little extra glow on your skin, but the harsh sun can cause damage.

Beauty specialist Karen Malcolm-Pye looks at ways to get that glow without the damage.

The dangers of distracted driving: SGI

Texting or holding a handheld device while driving is a bad idea, but it still happens a lot.

SGI is now cracking down during August on drivers who are just unable to leave their phone alone in the car.

Tyler McMurchy with SGI talks about the dangers of distracted driving.

Planting all season long: Garden Tips

Planting is not just a springtime event — you can plant all summer long right up to freeze-up.

Rick Van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers explains companion planting and ways to add contrast to gardens and lawns in Garden Tips.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Aug. 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Aug. 5.

