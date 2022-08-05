Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Friday, Aug. 5

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 5' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 5
WATCH: Montana Getty with what you need to know in your Friday, Aug. 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Skin beauty tips, SGI cracking down on distracted drivers and Dutch Growers with Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Aug. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Protecting skin from the harsh sun: summer beauty tips

Summer is in full swing and that means spending more time outside.

It’s common to want a little extra glow on your skin, but the harsh sun can cause damage.

Beauty specialist Karen Malcolm-Pye looks at ways to get that glow without the damage.

Click to play video: 'Protecting skin from the harsh sun: summer beauty tips' Protecting skin from the harsh sun: summer beauty tips
Protecting skin from the harsh sun: summer beauty tips

The dangers of distracted driving: SGI

Texting or holding a handheld device while driving is a bad idea, but it still happens a lot.

SGI is now cracking down during August on drivers who are just unable to leave their phone alone in the car.

Trending Stories

Tyler McMurchy with SGI talks about the dangers of distracted driving.

Click to play video: 'The dangers of distracted driving: SGI' The dangers of distracted driving: SGI
The dangers of distracted driving: SGI

Planting all season long: Garden Tips

Planting is not just a springtime event — you can plant all summer long right up to freeze-up.

Rick Van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers explains companion planting and ways to add contrast to gardens and lawns in Garden Tips.

Click to play video: 'Planting all season long: Garden Tips' Planting all season long: Garden Tips
Planting all season long: Garden Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Aug. 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Aug. 5.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Aug. 5' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Aug. 5
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Aug. 5
