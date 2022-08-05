Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tentative deal reached with striking Ajax and Pickering casino workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2022 9:02 am
Strike action has been avoided at six of eight casinos in Ontario owned by the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. View image in full screen
Strike action has been avoided at six of eight casinos in Ontario owned by the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. File

PICKERING, Ont. — The union representing striking workers at two Ontario casinos says a tentative deal has been reached with Great Canadian Gaming Corporation.

Unifor says the Ajax and Pickering casino workers will vote on the tentative agreement Friday.

The casino workers have been on strike since July 23 as the union pushed for wage increases and for the company to reduce its reliance on part-time staff.

Trending Stories

The union says a striking worker suffered a broken ankle after he was hit by a car Sunday night while on a secondary picket line at the company’s Casino Woodbine location.

Read more: Contingency plans in place in event of strike at Ontario casinos: Great Canadian Gaming

Union members at six other Great Canadian Gaming Corporation casinos in Ontario averted a strike last month after negotiating new agreements.

Story continues below advertisement

Including the latest tentative deal, the new agreements cover 1,830 Unifor members at eight casinos.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Pickering tagAjax tagCasino tagGreat Canadian Gaming Corporation tagOntario casinos tagOntario Casino tagOntario casino strike tagontario casino agreement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers