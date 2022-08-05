Gas drops 9 cents in Nova Scotia for lowest price since April

Send this page to someone via email

There was a big drop in gas prices in Nova Scotia early Friday.

Pump prices are down nine cents, with Nova Scotians now paying $1.73 per litre for regular self serve minimum for gasoline.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gasoline, at a minimum of $1.75 per litre.

This comes after a series of price drops in July. one month ago, Nova Scotians were paying nearly $1.93 per litre.

Friday’s drop brings the cost of gas in Nova Scotia at the lowest its been since April 15, when prices dropped to $1.68 per litre.

Diesel prices are also down as of Friday. Pump prices dropped by 6.1 cents to $1.79 cents per litre for regular self-serve minimum.

One month ago, the cost of diesel in Nova Scotia was nearly $1.95 per litre.

Gas prices remain volatile around the world, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.