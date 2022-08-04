SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘We’re afraid’: Olalla, B.C. residents forced to flee as Keremeos Creek wildfire rages on

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 9:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Olalla residents forced to flee home due to wildfire' Olalla residents forced to flee home due to wildfire
WATCH: As the Keremeos Creek wildfire rages on, more residents have been forced to flee their homes. Our Taya Fast spoke with some evacuees as they rushed to pack up what they could.

More people have been forced to flee their homes due to the growing Keremeos Creek wildfire, burning approximately 20 km outside of Penticton.

On Thursday, Olalla, B.C., resident Cheryl Gorder had to pack up her home in a hurry as the fire was only a few kilometres away from her community

“It’s scary. We’re afraid. Please, everybody, prayers,” said Gorder through tears.

Gorder’s home is just one of 407 properties currently under an evacuation order in the Okanagan-Similkameen region.

“For a few nights now we’ve been packed. My friend is from Victoria Pines Trailer Park; she’s been staying here, but we’ve all got to go now,” Gorder said.

Read more: More evacuation orders issued as Keremeos Creek wildfire grows

Story continues below advertisement

Further down Highway 3A is a similar situation, Lauren Hunter rushed back to his home to gather some mementos.

“Well, I was in Dawson Creek when the fire chief called me, my wife died a month (ago),” said Hunter as he held back tears.

“I rushed back. And we went through this last year, you know, at the fire department. I’m glad my wife’s not here right now to see this in a way.”

Trending Stories

Hunter, who is a volunteer firefighter, normally runs towards a blaze. On Thursday, though, found himself needing to flee his home due to wildfire.

“It’s emotional, especially with what I’m going through and if our place burns down… you know it’s in God’s hands,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home' Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home
Keremeos Creek wildfire destroys mountainside home

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 137 wildland and 115 structural protection personnel from fire departments across the province working to contain the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire estimated the fire at 4,250 hectares and that wind gusts reaching 30 km/h drove the fire downhill on Wednesday, towards Olalla.

As the fire rages on, it’s unclear what residents will be returning home to when they are allowed to come back.

“Please, please, please just save our home,” said Gorder.

Click to play video: 'Some residents near Keremeos Creek wildfire vow to stay behind' Some residents near Keremeos Creek wildfire vow to stay behind
Some residents near Keremeos Creek wildfire vow to stay behind
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC Wildfire Service tagEvacuees tagEvacuation Order tagevacuation alert tagKamloops Fire Centre tagKeremeos Creek wildfire tagbcws tagOlalla tagHighway 3A tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers