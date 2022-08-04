Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former B.C. teacher, 82, accused of sex assaults dating back to the 1970s

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 8:55 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

An 82-year-old former teacher has been arrested and RCMP say he faces seven counts of indecent assault involving those who were students more than five decades ago.

Police don’t name the accused because he hasn’t officially been charged, but say he taught at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School between 1970 and 1982.

The man was arrested in his North Vancouver home on Thursday and police used a search warrant to look for evidence in the home.

Read more: Video: B.C. hockey fight, with apparent kick to the face, under investigation

Mounties say the initial complaint was made in mid-June and since then a total of seven alleged victims have come forward.

Trending Stories

Police say they are aware there has been communication through social media between some individuals who may have been assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP say their priority is to speak to those who have not yet come forward.

Click to play video: 'Homeless man steps in to help female tourist assaulted in Vancouver’s West End' Homeless man steps in to help female tourist assaulted in Vancouver’s West End
Homeless man steps in to help female tourist assaulted in Vancouver’s West End
© 2022 The Canadian Press
North Vancouver tagNorth Vancouver RCMP tagNorth Vancouver Crime tagLynn Valley Elementary School tagNorth Vancouver teacher arrested tagNorth Vancouver teacher assaults tagRetired B.C. teacher arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers