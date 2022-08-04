Penticton, B.C. to receive temporary signal lights at Highway 97 intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Temporary signal lights have been installed at the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive/Sandhill Road in Penticton, B.C., says the Ministry of Transportation.

According to the ministry, the signal lights were installed to improve safety along that stretch of Highway 97.

The installation comes two years after a local resident started a petition to place lights in the area.

“Every year there (are) multiple injuries and car accidents due to this lack of planning and modernizing the roads to adjust to traffic flow,” reads part of the petition.

In announcing the installation on Thursday, the ministry said the signal lights will remain in place while it continues to work in collaboration with the Penticton Indian Band on a long-term solution to upgrade the intersection.

“Preparatory work for the long-term solution is ongoing,” said the ministry, “and includes engineering, archeology, environmental reviews, drainage studies with climate change criteria, and property impact considerations.”

