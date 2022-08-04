Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Penticton, B.C. to receive temporary signal lights at Highway 97 intersection

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 8:17 pm
A photo showing the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills / Sandhill Drive in Penticton. View image in full screen
A photo showing the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills / Sandhill Drive in Penticton. Google Maps

Temporary signal lights have been installed at the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive/Sandhill Road in Penticton, B.C., says the Ministry of Transportation.

According to the ministry, the signal lights were installed to improve safety along that stretch of Highway 97.

The installation comes two years after a local resident started a petition to place lights in the area.

Read more: North Okanagan crash survivor speaks out for safety improvements

“Every year there (are) multiple injuries and car accidents due to this lack of planning and modernizing the roads to adjust to traffic flow,” reads part of the petition.

Trending Stories

In announcing the installation on Thursday, the ministry said the signal lights will remain in place while it continues to work in collaboration with the Penticton Indian Band on a long-term solution to upgrade the intersection.

Story continues below advertisement

“Preparatory work for the long-term solution is ongoing,” said the ministry, “and includes engineering, archeology, environmental reviews, drainage studies with climate change criteria, and property impact considerations.”

Click to play video: 'Highway 97A gets new safety signage after fatal crash' Highway 97A gets new safety signage after fatal crash
Highway 97A gets new safety signage after fatal crash – Jul 13, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagHighway 97 tagMinistry of Transportation tagHighway 97 signal lights tagtemporary signal lights tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers