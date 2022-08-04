Menu

Canada

Patrol of Kalamalka Lake nets ticket, three warnings: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 7:41 pm
The RCMP on patrol on Kalamalka Lake near Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
The RCMP on patrol on Kalamalka Lake near Vernon, B.C. Vernon RCMP

Be safe while boating.

That’s the message Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued after patrolling Kalamalka Lake on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the RCMP detachment said seven boats were checked yesterday and that one ticket was issued for a safety violation.

Read more: RCMP urge boating safety after ‘unfortunate and avoidable tragic events’ on Okanagan Lake

Police say three warnings were also handed out for non-safety-related violations while three boats were found to be compliant.

“We want everyone using the water to have fun and be safe,” said police.

Police detachments across B.C.’s Southern Interior routinely remind the public of boating safety during the summer months.

RCMP calling for boater safety this long weekend – Jun 30, 2022

“Being out on the water in a boat, the rules apply the same as they do on our roads and highways,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in late June.

“We need the operator of the boat (to) be sober.”

For more about boating safety, visit Transport Canada’s safe boating guide.

