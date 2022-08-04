Menu

Canada

Statistics Canada to release July labour force report Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 6:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Freeland does not want to pour ‘fiscal fuel on the flames of inflation’ in pursuit of affordable Canadian living' Freeland does not want to pour ‘fiscal fuel on the flames of inflation’ in pursuit of affordable Canadian living
Responding to a question by Graeme Benjamin from Global News about affordable living and inflation, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland responded by saying she does not want to pour “fiscal fuel on the flames of inflation.” She went on to detail examples of tabled budgets and providing support to vulnerable demographics.

Statistics Canada expects to release its labour force survey for July on Friday.

The federal agency previously reported the unemployment rate hit a record-low of 4.9 per cent in June.

Canada currently has more than one million job vacancies and is grappling with an ongoing labour shortage largely driven by demographic changes in the population.

Wages have also been on the rise, increasing by 5.2 per cent year-over-year in June, but still falling behind the rate of inflation.

For the month of July, RBC economists are predicting the economy added 15,000 jobs and the unemployment rate hovered at five per cent.

The Bank of Canada will be paying attention to the latest labour force data as it prepares for its next rate decision in September, when it is expected to increase its benchmark interest rate once more.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
