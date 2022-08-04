Menu

Comments

Sports

Canada’s Vincent races into C1 200 final at sprint canoe championships

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands expected to head to N.S. lake for Canoe ’22 tournament' Thousands expected to head to N.S. lake for Canoe ’22 tournament
Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to Lake Banook over the next five days to take in Canoe '22. Athletes will be competing in dozens of races from 200 metre sprints to 5000-metre races. While the event is focused around the sport, there's much more to see and do, with a street festival taking place right next to the races. Alicia Draus has more on the first day of the paddling world championships.

Defending world champion Katie Vincent posted the fastest qualifying time in the women’s C1 200 heats Thursday at the ICF canoe sprint and paracanoe world championships.

Vincent, who was born in Mississauga, Ont., and lives in Dartmouth, finished in a time of 46.50 seconds, .18 seconds ahead of Spain’s Maria Corbera of Spain, to advance directly into Sunday’s final.

The 26-year-old won her first world title last year, winning the C1 200 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read more: Katie Vincent partners with up-and-comer Connor Fitzpatrick in mixed event at Worlds

Earlier Thursday, Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie of Waverley, N.S., finished fourth in their heat of the women’s C2 500 and advanced to Friday’s semifinals.

In the women’s C1 500, Sophia Jensen of Chelsea, Que., advanced to Sunday’s final after winning her heat in two minutes 12.82 seconds.

And Mathieu St-Pierre of Shawinigan, Que., won his semifinal of the men’s VL2 paracanoe in 59.22 seconds to advance to the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022.

