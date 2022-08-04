Ontario electronic music festival Ever After pulls plug a week before start date

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of Ever After say ticket holders should “plan accordingly” after the local township declined to allow the four-day Ontario electronic music festival to take place over various security and safety issues.

A brief statement was posted on Ever After’s social media page promising more details soon, while a representative did not respond to requests for comment on ticket refunds.

The announcement comes less than a week before concertgoers were set to descend on the grounds at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, about 30 kilometres north of Barrie. Ever After was scheduled to run Aug. 11 to 14 and feature Canadian acts Rezz and Zeds Dead, as well as international artist Dillon Francis and DJ duo Slander.

The festival’s prospects have been in question since July 21 when a special council meeting aired concerns raised by local leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

Shawn Binns, director of Oro-Medonte’s operations and community services, recommended in a report presented at the meeting that a special events permit be denied to the event, which was expected to draw as many as 15,000 people a day.

The report said organizers failed to address “the concerns and requirements for appropriate security, building/structure, traffic management, fire safety, community impact, food and beverage and medical and emergency plans.”

The township noted that Ever After leased the land from Burl’s Creek for the weekend with plans to incorporate an optional camping experience. Before the pandemic, the event was held at the recreation site and campground Bingemans in Kitchener, Ont.

For weeks, ticketholders have posted on social media about efforts to obtain refunds from Ever After. Many say they have been ignored.