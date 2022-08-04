Downtown Calgary pub patio hit by car

Send this page to someone via email

A downtown Calgary pub had an unexpected patio guest following a midmorning collision. A minivan ended up in one of the streetside patios operated at Bottlescrew Bill’s Pub.

Calgary police were called to the intersection at around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a two-vehicle collision, one of which ran into the pub.

“We’ve been here for 40 years and not once has anybody ran into the side of the building,” Jennifer Steward, pub operations manager and business owner operator, told Global News.

“It’s very surprising. We’re so thankful that nobody got hurt.”

Police confirmed there were no injuries and are investigating the cause of the crash.

The patio made of wood in the westbound curb lane of 10 Avenue took most of the damage, with some flower planters also knocked over. The blue minivan apparently came to rest against stonework of the patio connected to the pub.

Steward said the accident happened before the pub opened, so there were no customers or staff in the patio at the corner of 10 Avenue and 1 Street S.W.

“This is actually quite a busy intersection itself – it sees about 10,000 people a day,” Steward said. “We’re super lucky that wasn’t at a time when there was lots of people walking around.”

Steward noted that the curbside patio didn’t have any cement barriers because the application for them was denied by the city.

“Hopefully next year when we do rebuild it, that request will be granted.”

