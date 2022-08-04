Lewd act at downtown park leads to charges for Guelph man

A Guelph man is accused of committing an indecent act.
Guelph police say a woman notified them Wednesday morning that she was being followed by a man while he was performing a lewd act.
The incident happened in Goldie Mill Park in the area of Cardigan and Norwich streets.
Police say the victim gave officers photos of the accused, whom authorities were able to identify.
The suspect was located by police around 7 p.m. after they responded to an unrelated call.
A 31-year-old is charged with committing an indecent act in public and failing to comply with probation.
