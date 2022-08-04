Menu

Crime

Lewd act at downtown park leads to charges for Guelph man

Guelph police say a woman reported that a man was following her while committing an indecent act at Goldie Mill Park on Wednesday.
By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 1:45 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service crest. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph man is accused of committing an indecent act.

Guelph police say a woman notified them Wednesday morning that she was being followed by a man while he was performing a lewd act.

The incident happened in Goldie Mill Park in the area of Cardigan and Norwich streets.

Read more: Guelph police lay charges in altercation involving roommates and a knife

Police say the victim gave officers photos of the accused, whom authorities were able to identify.

Trending Stories

The suspect was located by police around 7 p.m. after they responded to an unrelated call.

A 31-year-old is charged with committing an indecent act in public and failing to comply with probation.

