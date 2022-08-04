Calgary’s Makar awaiting day with the Stanley Cup

Send this page to someone via email

“Are you famous?”

American Paul Goydos wasn’t the only pro golfer amazed at the amount of attention one young man was receiving during round one of the Shaw Charity Classic Pro-Am, especially after his first few shots ended up in the rough.

To be fair, Cale Makar has a pretty good reason to be rusty on the irons.

“They’ve taken a toll with the shorter summer here, so fortunate for that,” Makar said. “I’d take hockey over golf any day of the week.”

Just over a month ago, Makar became the third player in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP and Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenceman.

The Calgary product tallied 28 goals and 56 assists through 77 regular games before putting up a blistering 28 points through 20 playoff contests.

And he’s only 23.

Despite the impressive resume, he still feels like the same old Cale.

“I still tell people I feel like it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Makar added. “Just coming home to try to enjoy some friends and family and then obviously have the Cup day to look forward to.”

Since the Colorado Avalanche earned the right to lift the cup on June 26th, Lord Stanley’s mug has been taken on an epic tour of the Colorado Rockies, European vistas, and, seemingly, every sauna, bar and riverboat in between.

It’s getting hot in here 🔥 …. Literally it’s a sauna.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/cMqNnSC5Gg — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 29, 2022

Makar says he has a more low-key celebration in mind for his day with the Cup next week.

“I’ll definitely take it to my home community rink – lot of memories there with friends and family,” The Crowchild Hockey alumnus said. “I feel like anytime you’re with the Cup it’s just like all you can think about, just what you’re sitting beside and when you get to get to feel and hold that. It’s surreal.”

Forecast might say rain in Denver, but Cale Makar is here to remind you there is no raining on our parade.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/oeFSXljNld — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 29, 2022

He also confirmed Devon Toews lived up to a regular season bargain.

Makar’s defensive partner said he’d buy Makar an iPad if the youngster won the Norris Trophy after chirping him for watching movies on his phone during long plane rides.

Toews was true to his word and will get his own gift in return closer to the start of the season.

Back on the course, Makar got right into the swing of things after getting those first-tee jitters out.

But he doesn’t want too much practice.

After all, he plans on playing a lot of June hockey in the future.