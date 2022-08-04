Menu

Crime

Guelph police lay charges in altercation involving roommates and a knife

A 30-year-old is facing charges after two men got into an argument and one of them took out a knife and pointed it at the victim while walking toward them.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 1:00 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

An altercation in Guelph involving roommates has led to charges.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service responded to a call around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Gordon Street and Kortright Road.

They say two men got into an argument and one of them took out a knife and pointed it at the victim while walking towards them.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after allegedly pulling knife on roommate

A third roommate was able to disarm the suspect without further incident and no one was hurt.

A 30-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

 

Police Guelph Guelph News Knife Altercation Argument Roommates

