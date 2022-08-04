Guelph police lay charges in altercation involving roommates and a knife

Send this page to someone via email

An altercation in Guelph involving roommates has led to charges.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service responded to a call around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Gordon Street and Kortright Road.

They say two men got into an argument and one of them took out a knife and pointed it at the victim while walking towards them.

A third roommate was able to disarm the suspect without further incident and no one was hurt.

A 30-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

Advertisement