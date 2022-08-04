Menu

Crime

Two teens arrested after drunken encounters with Belleville police

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 11:54 am
A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were arrested after intoxicated encounters with police. View image in full screen
A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were arrested after intoxicated encounters with police. Global News

Two youths were charged with several Liquor License Control Act offences by Belleville police on Wednesday.

At 8:30 p.m., police were called to a significant disturbance on Pine Street.

Read more: Belleville Police seize cocaine, brass knuckles from vehicle

Police say they found a “highly intoxicated” 16-year-old boy who was “out of control” when they arrived at the scene.

Police arrested the teen and brought him back to the station, where he was held until he was sober enough to be released.

About an hour after the boy arrived at the station, a 17-year-old girl came into the building demanding to see her boyfriend, who had been arrested.

“The female was also intoxicated and uncooperative with the police,” says Belleville police in a press release.

Read more: Belleville police, OPP seize hundreds of thousands in cash, cocaine

“This youth also had a half-full bottle of liquor with her when she arrived to confront the police.”

When she refused to leave the station, police arrested the girl, where she was held in the cells until she was sober.

