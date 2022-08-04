Morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Employee recruitment in ADvice, Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation in Family Matters, the Saskatchewan Liberals and New Hope Dog Rescue in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Employee recruitment campaigns: ADvice

Marketing campaigns are not limited to selling products.

Organizations can find the right people for the right job through marketing and branding.

In ADvice, Ryan Townend explains how a properly executed campaign can showcase the type of company that you have and the type of place that it would be to work for.

Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation in Family Matters

The Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation has a number of programs underway.

Zeba Ahmad, the foundation’s executive director, explains the importance of the summer camps they have underway.

She also has details of the celebrity roast taking place on Oct. 1.

Saskatchewan Liberals unveil new look and attitude

The Saskatchewan Liberals are undergoing a transformation with the hope it can appeal to a broader base of voters in the next provincial election.

Jeff Walters, the new leader of the party, talks about the new look Liberals and makes his pitch on why he thinks voters might consider his party next time around.

Meet 14-month-old puppy Charlie in Adopt a Pet

Charlie is a 14-month-old puppy currently in a New Hope Dog Rescue foster home and needs a permanent home.

Sandra Archibald, the shelter’s executive director, describes the best type of home for Charlie.

She also provides an update on the current situation at the shelter and the need for more foster homes.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 4

Things are heating up under sunny skies.

