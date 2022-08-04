Menu

Canada

89-year-old woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mimico

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 8:47 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Toronto police say an elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle crossing the street in Mimico.

The collision happened at around 6:02 p.m. Wednesday when a car travelling south on Royal York Road made a left-hand turn onto Stanley Avenue.

An 89-year-old woman was then struck by the vehicle, police said.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Read more: Man taken to trauma centre after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact investigators.

