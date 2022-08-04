89-year-old woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mimico

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle crossing the street in Mimico.

The collision happened at around 6:02 p.m. Wednesday when a car travelling south on Royal York Road made a left-hand turn onto Stanley Avenue.

An 89-year-old woman was then struck by the vehicle, police said.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact investigators.

