89-year-old woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mimico

Toronto police say an elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle crossing the street in Mimico.
The collision happened at around 6:02 p.m. Wednesday when a car travelling south on Royal York Road made a left-hand turn onto Stanley Avenue.
An 89-year-old woman was then struck by the vehicle, police said.
She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash, police said.
Police ask any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact investigators.
