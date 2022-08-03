Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rail line to Churchill, Man. receives more support through federal, provincial funding

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 3:06 pm
The Hudson Bay Railway line as seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Hudson Bay Railway line as seen in this file photo. Global News / File

The federal and Manitoba governments are putting up more money to support a rail line through northern Manitoba.

The two governments are promising a combined $147 million over two years to fund upgrades and the ongoing operation of the Hudson Bay Railway.

The rail line brings people and goods to several northern communities and is the only land link to Churchill, a town on the coast of Hudson Bay.

Read more: Churchill tour operators call for clarity around border rules amid industry struggles

The railway was owned by a U.S.-based company until a consortium that includes First Nation communities took over ownership with federal help.

Trending Stories

The federal government provided $117 million to the new owners in 2018 and another $40 million last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The railway has been prone to disruptions in part due to the remote boggy terrain it runs through, and had stopped operating under its previous owners.

Click to play video: 'Churchill hockey tournament: team on snowmobiles' Churchill hockey tournament: team on snowmobiles
Churchill hockey tournament: team on snowmobiles – Mar 17, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Province of Manitoba tagChurchill tagNorthern Manitoba tagHudson Bay tagRail Line tagHudson Bay Railway tagrail funding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers