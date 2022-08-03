Rail line to Churchill, Man. receives more support through federal, provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

The federal and Manitoba governments are putting up more money to support a rail line through northern Manitoba.

The two governments are promising a combined $147 million over two years to fund upgrades and the ongoing operation of the Hudson Bay Railway.

The rail line brings people and goods to several northern communities and is the only land link to Churchill, a town on the coast of Hudson Bay.

Read more: Churchill tour operators call for clarity around border rules amid industry struggles

The railway was owned by a U.S.-based company until a consortium that includes First Nation communities took over ownership with federal help.

The federal government provided $117 million to the new owners in 2018 and another $40 million last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The railway has been prone to disruptions in part due to the remote boggy terrain it runs through, and had stopped operating under its previous owners.

3:06 Churchill hockey tournament: team on snowmobiles Churchill hockey tournament: team on snowmobiles – Mar 17, 2022