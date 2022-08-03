Menu

Traffic

Man in critical condition following 2-vehicle Brampton crash, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 2:43 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a crash in the area of Bovaird Drive and Sunny Meadow Boulevard at around 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

A male driver was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, while a female passenger also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: Family of newlywed killed in 2018 Brampton collision demands justice

Officers said the male driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and was not injured.

Trending Stories

Bovaird Drive from Bramalea Road to the Springdale plaza entrance was closed following the crash, as was a portion of Sunny Meadow Boulevard.

Story continues below advertisement

