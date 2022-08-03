Man in critical condition following 2-vehicle Brampton crash, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a crash in the area of Bovaird Drive and Sunny Meadow Boulevard at around 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

A male driver was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, while a female passenger also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the male driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and was not injured.

Bovaird Drive from Bramalea Road to the Springdale plaza entrance was closed following the crash, as was a portion of Sunny Meadow Boulevard.

UPDATE:

– Bovaird Dr from Bramalea Rd to Springdale plaza entrance closed both ways

– Sunny Meadow Bv from Bovaird Dr to Peter Robertson Bv southbound lanes closed

– Male adult driver from other vehicle did not suffer any injuries and remained on scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 3, 2022