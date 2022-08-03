Man in critical condition following 2-vehicle Brampton crash, police say

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to reports of a crash in the area of Bovaird Drive and Sunny Meadow Boulevard at around 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday.
A male driver was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, while a female passenger also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers said the male driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and was not injured.
Bovaird Drive from Bramalea Road to the Springdale plaza entrance was closed following the crash, as was a portion of Sunny Meadow Boulevard.
