Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary home to 10 new inclusive, accessible playgrounds

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 1:53 pm
The city of Calgary said 10 new inclusive and accessible playgrounds are now available for use around the city as oh Aug. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
The city of Calgary said 10 new inclusive and accessible playgrounds are now available for use around the city as of Aug. 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of Calgary

Ten new inclusive and accessible playgrounds have been built throughout Calgary to give kids with diverse needs a place to play.

The playgrounds are a partnership with the City of Calgary, the Parks Foundation of Calgary and the Government of Alberta. The province contributed $4,628,353 in funding through provincial Municipal Stimulus Program (MSP) and Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) grants in 2021 to support the 10 projects.

According to a news release, the inclusive playgrounds will cater to many diverse needs and abilities as possible and challenge all children without segregation or stigmatization.

A sensory board at one of the 10 new inclusive and accessible playgrounds now available for use around the city as of Aug. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
A sensory board at one of the 10 new inclusive and accessible playgrounds now available for use around the city as of Aug. 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of Calgary

The playgrounds are located in Edworthy Park, Elliston Park, Hidden Hut, North Glenmore Park, South Glenmore Park, Ramsay, Sandy Beach, Somerset, Ted Harrison and Vivo.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said many of the playgrounds were fast-tracked due to provincial MSP funds. The 10th and final inclusive playground, located in Somerset, was completed in June.

Read more: New Indigenous-themed playground opens in northeast Calgary

“It is unprecedented to build this many new inclusive playgrounds in a few short months,” said Kyle Ripley, director of parks for the City of Calgary.

“The funding we received from the province and the efforts of our partners significantly accelerated the design and construction of these playgrounds. I commend our parks staff for moving quickly to take advantage of these funding opportunities and working with partners like the Parks Foundation to bring these new amenities to Calgarians sooner than expected.”

Trending Stories
A communication board at one of the 10 new inclusive and accessible playgrounds now available for use around the city as of Aug. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
A communication board at one of the 10 new inclusive and accessible playgrounds now available for use around the city as of Aug. 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of Calgary

The barrier-free playgrounds are designed to give both children at play and their caregivers the ability to move around freely and have features such as directional braille indicator signs to help those who are blind or partially sighted navigate and enjoy the playground.

Story continues below advertisement

The playgrounds also include enclosed or semi-private areas where children can take a break when they are feeling overstimulated.

The city said it aims to have an inclusive play space or recreational opportunity within a 5 kilometre radius of every Calgarian, as part of the council-approved inclusive play spaces implementation plan.

Read more: Street hockey parking ban surprises residents of Calgary neighbourhood

“MSP was set up to support jobs in Alberta’s communities,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver, in a statement.

“It also allows municipalities to grow and recover from the past two years of economic hardship. These inclusive playground projects support all of these goals, and allow kids of all abilities a chance to play together in a stronger, healthier and more inclusive community.”

The remaining funding for these projects came from a variety of sources including the city’s parks capital budgets, Parks Foundation grants, community-raised funds and other donors. In particular, the Elliston, Ramsay and Ted Harrison inclusive playgrounds received Alberta Government’s CFEP grants.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police monitor playground zones as students head back to class' Calgary police monitor playground zones as students head back to class
Calgary police monitor playground zones as students head back to class – Sep 10, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgary tagCalgary playgrounds tagCalgary accessible playgrounds tagCalgary inclusive playgrounds tagCommunity Facility Enhancement Program taginclusive play spaces implementation plan taginclusive playgrounds tagProvincial Municipal Stimulus Program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers