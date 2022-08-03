Menu

Canada

Clayton Ruby, Canadian civil rights lawyer, dies at 80

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 12:30 pm
Lawyer Clayton Ruby speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Friday, February 11, 2011 to call for a criminal investigation into police actions during the G20 summit. View image in full screen
Lawyer Clayton Ruby speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Friday, February 11, 2011 to call for a criminal investigation into police actions during the G20 summit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Renowned Canadian civil rights lawyer Clayton Ruby has died, his law firm confirmed Wednesday.

In a statement, Ruby Shiller Enenajor DiGiuseppe said Ruby died Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his family.

The Toronto firm said it is mourning the loss of its leader and mentor, a “dedicated advocate for human rights, a champion of the underdog and a loving friend.”

Ruby was involved in several landmark cases in his decades-long career.

He represented, among others, Guy Paul Morin, who was wrongfully convicted in the killing of Christine Jessop before being exonerated in 1995.

He also represented former MP Svend Robinson, who was present in 1994 at the then-illegal medically assisted death of right-to-die advocate Sue Rodriguez. In the end, Robinson was not charged in the case.

Robinson said in a tweet Wednesday that he is “heartbroken” by Ruby’s death, calling him a “dear friend” and a “giant in the legal profession, pillar of the progressive community, and a fine and decent man, a mensch.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
