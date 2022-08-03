SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors to hold training camp in Victoria

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 10:21 am

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will play a pair of pre-season games in Edmonton and Montreal.

The team announced Wednesday it will host the Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and then the Boston Celtics, Oct. 14 at Montreal’s Bell Centre as part of the eighth NBA Canada Series.

It’s the first time since 2019 the Raptors will play Canadian games outside Toronto.

The Raptors will return to the University of Victoria for training camp, Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.

This is the second time the Raptors have held camp in Victoria, the previous time being 2017, and the seventh time the team has chosen B.C. for camp.

The Raptors’ lone pre-season game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena is Oct. 9 against the Chicago Bulls. Toronto will play two pre-season road games, at Boston on Oct. 5 and at Houston, Oct. 7.

The Canada Series has seen 14 teams play in 14 pre-season games across five provinces.

The Montreal game marks the league’s sixth game there since 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.

