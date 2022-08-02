Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto’s Warden subway station: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 9:50 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police are investigating after someone was shot near the Warden TTC subway station in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a call reporting someone had been shot in the area of Warden and St. Clair East avenues on Tuesday evening.

Read more: 2 seriously injured after shooting at Toronto mall: police

When police arrived at the scene, they confirmed the shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to Toronto police, paramedics took the male patient to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
