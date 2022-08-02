Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto’s Warden subway station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after someone was shot near the Warden TTC subway station in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a call reporting someone had been shot in the area of Warden and St. Clair East avenues on Tuesday evening.

When police arrived at the scene, they confirmed the shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to Toronto police, paramedics took the male patient to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

