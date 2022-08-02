Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cougar euthanized after child attacked over August long weekend

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 7:20 pm
Cougar seen near Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
Cougar seen near Kelowna, B.C. FILE/North Shore Black Bear Society

A cougar has been euthanized after it attacked a child Sunday morning near Rocky Mountain House.

The attack happened along the Baptiste River Sunday morning, and by the afternoon, fish and wildlife officers captured and euthanized the cougar, according to a statement made by fish and wildlife enforcement services inspector Rob Kohut Tuesday.

A forensic team collected animal DNA from the attack area and confirmed the captured female cougar was responsible for the attack, said Kohut.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cougar euthanized in Lethbridge

An area closure that spanned along the river and into the North Saskatchewan River was removed Tuesday morning.

While cougar encounters are rare, they do happen. Kohut advised people travel in groups and carry some form of protection, such as bear spray. Don’t run or turn your back – instead, walk slowly and stay facing the animal.

Story continues below advertisement

“Make yourself look big and speak loudly. If the cougar makes contact, fight back and don’t give up. Use all means at your disposal,” said Kohut in the statement.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rocky Mountain House tagAlberta fish and wildlife tagcougar sighting tagCougar Attack tagwildlife protection tagcougar euthanized tagBaptiste River tagCougar attacks kid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers