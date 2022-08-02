Menu

Canada

No injuries reported after Snowbirds aircraft suffers damage during takeoff in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 6:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Snowbird aircraft suffers damage during takeoff in northern B.C.' Snowbird aircraft suffers damage during takeoff in northern B.C.
A Canadian Forces Snowbird aircraft suffered some damage in northern British Columbia Tuesday. The armed forces say the plane crashed while trying to take off from the North Peace Regional Airport in Fort St. John.

Officials say no one is hurt after a Snowbirds aircraft suffered some damage during takeoff from the North Peace Regional Airport in Fort St. John around noon Tuesday.

Major Trevor Reid, public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces, told Global News the CT 114 Tudor was headed towards Penticton where the rest of the Snowbirds are, preparing for the Penticton Air Display.

Reid did not elaborate on the nature of the damage to the aircraft but he said the pilot is fine and was assessed by a medical team.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is investigating.

Reid said there is no word on a cause and it is not clear at this time how this incident could impact future performances.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Snowbirds and SkyHawks flying into Penticton' Canadian Snowbirds and SkyHawks flying into Penticton
Canadian Snowbirds and SkyHawks flying into Penticton

Read more: Canadian Snowbirds and SkyHawks fly into Penticton for Peach Fest

Reid said the weather was clear at the time with a slight wind.

The Snowbirds performed at the Fort St. John Air Show on Sunday.

Due to a wildfire burning near Penticton, the Snowbirds team is closely monitoring the situation but as of now, they are scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
