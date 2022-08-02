No injuries reported after Snowbirds aircraft suffers damage during takeoff in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say no one is hurt after a Snowbirds aircraft suffered some damage during takeoff from the North Peace Regional Airport in Fort St. John around noon Tuesday.

Major Trevor Reid, public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces, told Global News the CT 114 Tudor was headed towards Penticton where the rest of the Snowbirds are, preparing for the Penticton Air Display.

Reid did not elaborate on the nature of the damage to the aircraft but he said the pilot is fine and was assessed by a medical team.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is investigating.

Reid said there is no word on a cause and it is not clear at this time how this incident could impact future performances.

1:54 Canadian Snowbirds and SkyHawks flying into Penticton Canadian Snowbirds and SkyHawks flying into Penticton

Read more: Canadian Snowbirds and SkyHawks fly into Penticton for Peach Fest

Story continues below advertisement

Reid said the weather was clear at the time with a slight wind.

The Snowbirds performed at the Fort St. John Air Show on Sunday.

Due to a wildfire burning near Penticton, the Snowbirds team is closely monitoring the situation but as of now, they are scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday.