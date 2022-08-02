3 Edmonton inmates charged with first-degree murder of fellow prisoner

Send this page to someone via email

Three Edmonton maximum security prison inmates have been charged with the murder of fellow inmate Bretton Fisher, 33.

Cody Nicholls, 23, Brandon Newman, 21, and Dakota Cappo, 29, all face charges of first-degree murder.

Fisher, 33, was found suffering from stab wounds last Wednesday. He died on scene.

An autopsy conducted two days later confirmed he was stabbed to death.

Following a police investigation, the death was pronounced a homicide, and the names of the accused were released in a police press release Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of his death, Fisher was two years in to serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and robbery with use of a firearm.

