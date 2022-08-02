Construction crane falls over at Edmonton building site

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton fire crews and police responded after a construction crane fell over in Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to 120 Street in the community of Oliver.

View image in full screen A crane collapsed at a northwest construction site Aug. 2, 2022. Global News

Photos from the scene show the crane collapsed into the construction site.

Nobody was injured.

View image in full screen The crane on its side Aug. 2, 2022. Global News

EPCOR is reporting two power outages in the neighbourhood, affecting about 3,300 customers. The cause is listed as “vehicle hitting equipment.”

A development permit at the scene shows a 158-dwelling apartment building is in the works.