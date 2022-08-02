Construction crane falls over at Edmonton building site

Edmonton fire crews and police responded after a construction crane fell over in Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to 120 Street in the community of Oliver.
Photos from the scene show the crane collapsed into the construction site.
Nobody was injured.
EPCOR is reporting two power outages in the neighbourhood, affecting about 3,300 customers. The cause is listed as “vehicle hitting equipment.”
A development permit at the scene shows a 158-dwelling apartment building is in the works.
