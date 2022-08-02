Menu

Canada

Construction crane falls over at Edmonton building site

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 5:37 pm
Emergency crews were called to a northwest building site after a crane tipped over Aug. 2, 2022.
Emergency crews were called to a northwest building site after a crane tipped over Aug. 2, 2022. Global News

Edmonton fire crews and police responded after a construction crane fell over in Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to 120 Street in the community of Oliver.

A crane collapsed at a northwest construction site Aug. 2, 2022.
A crane collapsed at a northwest construction site Aug. 2, 2022. Global News

Photos from the scene show the crane collapsed into the construction site.

Nobody was injured.

The crane on its side Aug. 2, 2022.
The crane on its side Aug. 2, 2022. Global News
EPCOR is reporting two power outages in the neighbourhood, affecting about 3,300 customers. The cause is listed as “vehicle hitting equipment.”

A development permit at the scene shows a 158-dwelling apartment building is in the works.

