Canada

Canada sanctions 43 Russian military officers over alleged Ukraine war atrocities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2022 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'First ship of Ukraine grain exports sails for first time since Russia’s invasion began' First ship of Ukraine grain exports sails for first time since Russia’s invasion began
A ship carrying Ukrainian grain has left the port of Odesa for the first time since Russia's war began, under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to allow food shipments. Redmond Shannon reports on the hopes it should help ease the global food crisis exacerbated by the conflict.

The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the new sanctions against 43 Russians this morning, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues nearly six months after it began.

Read more: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits Odesa’s ports amid grain shipment preparations

Canada is also adding 17 Russian companies and entities to its sanctions list for supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

Most of the individuals added to the list are Russian military officers sanctioned by the European Union in June for their troops’ actions in Bucha.

Russian troops are accused of having raped, tortured and killed hundreds of Ukrainian civilians in the city on the outskirts of Kyiv during the first months of their invasion.

The International Criminal Court is investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russian troops, who withdrew from the area in March.

Click to play video: 'Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war blame Russia for Donetsk prison destruction' Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war blame Russia for Donetsk prison destruction
Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war blame Russia for Donetsk prison destruction

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
