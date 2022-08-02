Menu

Crime

Peel police charge man with impaired driving, possession of loaded firearm

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 2:53 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has been arrested a man in Mississauga, Ont., and charged with several offences, including impaired driving, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to a plaza near Dixie Road and Rathburn Road East in Mississauga Monday after reports of a possible impaired driver.

Officers identified the driver and his car after the call came in around 4:34 p.m.

They found a 9mm Glock firearm with ammunition, money and narcotics inside the car, police said.

Viren Sarin, the driver, was arrested and charged by Peel police.

The charges include operation while impaired, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police said.

