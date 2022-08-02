Menu

Entertainment

Those Old Radio Shows Aug. 5-6

By Staff 770 CHQR
Posted August 2, 2022 2:32 pm

Friday, Aug. 5

Hour One: Hardy Family – Andy Becomes a Bachelor, Black Museum – .32 Caliber Bullet

Hour Two: Bold Venture – The Tears of Siva, Hancock’s Half Hour – The Junk Man

Hour Three: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Junk Man

Saturday, Aug. 6

Hour One: Whistler – Affair at Stony Ridge, Wild Bill Hickok – The Champion of Faro Flats

Hour Two: Box 13 – The Clay Pigeon,  Jack Benny – Harry Van Zell in NY

Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – To Have and Have Not

Hour Four: Our Miss Brooks – The Surprise Party, The Line-Up – Missing Fiancé

Hour Five: Burns & Allen – George Prepares to Entertain the Troops, X Minus One – The Last Martian

