Those Old Radio Shows Aug. 5-6

Friday, Aug. 5
Hour One: Hardy Family – Andy Becomes a Bachelor, Black Museum – .32 Caliber Bullet
Hour Two: Bold Venture – The Tears of Siva, Hancock’s Half Hour – The Junk Man
Hour Three: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Junk Man
Saturday, Aug. 6
Hour One: Whistler – Affair at Stony Ridge, Wild Bill Hickok – The Champion of Faro Flats
Hour Two: Box 13 – The Clay Pigeon, Jack Benny – Harry Van Zell in NY
Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – To Have and Have Not
Hour Four: Our Miss Brooks – The Surprise Party, The Line-Up – Missing Fiancé
Hour Five: Burns & Allen – George Prepares to Entertain the Troops, X Minus One – The Last Martian
