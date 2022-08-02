Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged in early February Hamilton Mountain collision that killed pedestrian: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 2:28 pm
A 51-year-old is facing a careless driving charge in a fatal Hamilton collision involving a pedestrian on February 5. 2022. View image in full screen
A 51-year-old is facing a careless driving charge in a fatal Hamilton collision involving a pedestrian on February 5. 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton woman is facing a careless driving charge in connection with the death of a pedestrian in an early 2022 collision on the Mountain.

The incident, on Saturday Feb. 5 shortly after 3 p.m., involved a 70-year-old Hamilton man attempting to cross Upper James Street, south of Fennell Avenue East.

After being hit by the vehicle, the injured man was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Read more: Man hit by vehicle in early February collision on Hamilton Mountain dies

He succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 20, according to police.

Trending Stories

Detectives have not released the name of the victim nor the accused in the matter.

The driver is set to face a judge on Aug. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

So far in 2022, the city has reached a 10-year high in fatal pedestrian collisions with 11 since the beginning of January.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton police.

Click to play video: 'BIV: Return of workers to downtown lags behind other cities, Canadian Starbucks employees get pay hikes' BIV: Return of workers to downtown lags behind other cities, Canadian Starbucks employees get pay hikes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagFatal Collision tagPedestrian Struck tagpedestrian hit tagCareless Driving tagtraffic fatality tagTraffic collision tagupper james street tagPedestrian Hit By Car tagpedestrian dead tagwembley road tagfennel street east taghamilton road fatalities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers