Driver charged in early February Hamilton Mountain collision that killed pedestrian: police

A Hamilton woman is facing a careless driving charge in connection with the death of a pedestrian in an early 2022 collision on the Mountain.

The incident, on Saturday Feb. 5 shortly after 3 p.m., involved a 70-year-old Hamilton man attempting to cross Upper James Street, south of Fennell Avenue East.

After being hit by the vehicle, the injured man was transported to hospital in critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 20, according to police.

Detectives have not released the name of the victim nor the accused in the matter.

The driver is set to face a judge on Aug. 22.

So far in 2022, the city has reached a 10-year high in fatal pedestrian collisions with 11 since the beginning of January.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton police.