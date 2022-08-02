Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton’s Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 2, 2022 11:41 am

Canadian soccer player Alphonso Davies will be donating his World Cup earnings this year to charity.

In a tweet early Monday morning, the Bayern Munich player who spent much of his childhood in Edmonton, Alta., said he wanted to donate his earnings to give back to the country that gave his family a better life.

Read more: Alphonso Davies undergoes medical exam but still a ways from returning to soccer action

“Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life. It enabled me to live my dreams,” Davies’ tweet read.

“It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this year’s World Cup earnings to charity.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

While Davies did not specify which charity he would donate to, many Twitter users celebrated his move. Some even responded with charity suggestions for him to consider.

This past April, Davies returned to match play following a bout with myocarditis that began in December 2021 after the star’s bout with COVID-19.

Davies was named Canada Soccer’s player of the year in 2021.

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Soccer tagWorld Cup tagAlphonso Davies tagBayern Munich tagalphonso davies charity donation tagalphonso davies donations tagalphonso davies world cup earnings tagaphonso davies donates to charity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers