Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 2

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewanderer, staying sun safe with Sun Smart Saskatchewan and the Undead Newlyweds at the Saskatoon Fringe Festival.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Exploring the four corners of Saskatchewan

Andrew Hiltz has a sweet job checking out the many sites and activities in Saskatchewan.

As the Saskatchewanderer, he has been on some amazing adventures so far this summer.

Hiltz gives an update on his journeys and what it’s like to be the Saskatchewanderer.

4:00 Exploring the four corners of Saskatchewan Exploring the four corners of Saskatchewan

Staying safe while enjoying the sun in Saskatchewan

Summer is short in Saskatchewan, so naturally, we want to get out and soak in as much as we can while we can.

Story continues below advertisement

But there are risks to being out in the sun too much without taking the proper precautions.

Nicole Braun from Sun Smart Saskatchewan has tips on how to stay safe.

4:10 Staying safe while enjoying the sun in Saskatchewan Staying safe while enjoying the sun in Saskatchewan

The Undead Newlyweds at the Fringe Festival

The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, running until Aug. 6.

Chantal Wagner meets up with the Undead Newlyweds, who give a preview of their street performance.

4:10 The Undead Newlyweds at the Fringe Festival The Undead Newlyweds at the Fringe Festival

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 2

Risk of more thunderstorms later in the day.

Story continues below advertisement

1:31 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, August 2 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, August 2