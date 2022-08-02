Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 2

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, August 2' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, August 2
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The Saskatchewanderer, staying sun safe with Sun Smart Saskatchewan and the Undead Newlyweds at the Saskatoon Fringe Festival.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Exploring the four corners of Saskatchewan

Andrew Hiltz has a sweet job checking out the many sites and activities in Saskatchewan.

As the Saskatchewanderer, he has been on some amazing adventures so far this summer.

Hiltz gives an update on his journeys and what it’s like to be the Saskatchewanderer.

Click to play video: 'Exploring the four corners of Saskatchewan' Exploring the four corners of Saskatchewan
Exploring the four corners of Saskatchewan

Staying safe while enjoying the sun in Saskatchewan

Summer is short in Saskatchewan, so naturally, we want to get out and soak in as much as we can while we can.

But there are risks to being out in the sun too much without taking the proper precautions.

Nicole Braun from Sun Smart Saskatchewan has tips on how to stay safe.

Click to play video: 'Staying safe while enjoying the sun in Saskatchewan' Staying safe while enjoying the sun in Saskatchewan
Staying safe while enjoying the sun in Saskatchewan

The Undead Newlyweds at the Fringe Festival

The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, running until Aug. 6.

Chantal Wagner meets up with the Undead Newlyweds, who give a preview of their street performance.

Click to play video: 'The Undead Newlyweds at the Fringe Festival' The Undead Newlyweds at the Fringe Festival
The Undead Newlyweds at the Fringe Festival

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 2

Risk of more thunderstorms later in the day.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, August 2' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, August 2
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, August 2
