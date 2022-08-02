Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 2

The Saskatchewanderer, staying sun safe with Sun Smart Saskatchewan and the Undead Newlyweds at the Saskatoon Fringe Festival.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Exploring the four corners of Saskatchewan
Andrew Hiltz has a sweet job checking out the many sites and activities in Saskatchewan.
As the Saskatchewanderer, he has been on some amazing adventures so far this summer.
Hiltz gives an update on his journeys and what it’s like to be the Saskatchewanderer.
Staying safe while enjoying the sun in Saskatchewan
Summer is short in Saskatchewan, so naturally, we want to get out and soak in as much as we can while we can.
But there are risks to being out in the sun too much without taking the proper precautions.
Nicole Braun from Sun Smart Saskatchewan has tips on how to stay safe.
The Undead Newlyweds at the Fringe Festival
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, running until Aug. 6.
Chantal Wagner meets up with the Undead Newlyweds, who give a preview of their street performance.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 2
Risk of more thunderstorms later in the day.
