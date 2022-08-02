Menu

Crime

Man exposed himself to child in Waterloo on Monday: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 11:02 am
According to police, officers were dispatched to the indecent act call near Brighton and Noecker streets at around 3:40 p.m. View image in full screen
According to police, officers were dispatched to the indecent act call near Brighton and Noecker streets at around 3:40 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a man reportedly flashed a woman and a child in Waterloo on Monday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the indecent act call near Brighton and Noecker streets at around 3:40 p.m.

Read more: Man arrested after returning to scene of the crime, Waterloo police say

Before the officers arrived on scene, police say the alleged perpetrator had fled the scene in a newer model black Hyundai Elantra.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

