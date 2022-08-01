Menu

Weather

Severe Alberta weather leaves cars damaged, lined up along the highway

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 11:17 pm
Vehicles line Hwy. 2 between Red Deer and Calgary, Monday, after being caught in a severe hail storm. View image in full screen
Vehicles line Hwy. 2 between Red Deer and Calgary, Monday, after being caught in a severe hail storm. Courtesy of: Alan Marchak

Hail the size of softballs fell from the sky Monday as a storm ripped through central and southern Alberta.

Vehicles had pulled off the Queen Elizabeth II Highway on Monday evening between Calgary and Red Deer to wait out a hail storm that had damaged many cars.

According to the RCMP, 70 vehicles had their windshields and windows smashed out by the storm.

First responders from Innisfail had set up a triage station for those who need help, RCMP told Global News.

Both north- and southbound lanes were impacted, however there were no road closures as of Monday at 9 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for much of southern and central Alberta.

