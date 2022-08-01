Severe Alberta weather leaves cars damaged, lined up along the highway

Send this page to someone via email

Hail the size of softballs fell from the sky Monday as a storm ripped through central and southern Alberta.

Vehicles had pulled off the Queen Elizabeth II Highway on Monday evening between Calgary and Red Deer to wait out a hail storm that had damaged many cars.

#abstorm my heart goes out to all the ppl stranded along the QE2 outside of Reddeer. Vehicles are completely totalled with ppl stranded. Windows and lights smashed out. Vehicles covered in hail dents:( pic.twitter.com/gWKFfMNatL — Miranda (@MLCrabtree_) August 2, 2022

According to the RCMP, 70 vehicles had their windshields and windows smashed out by the storm.

First responders from Innisfail had set up a triage station for those who need help, RCMP told Global News.

Both north- and southbound lanes were impacted, however there were no road closures as of Monday at 9 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for much of southern and central Alberta.