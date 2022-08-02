Saskatoon Fringe Festival returns to in-person setting since 2019

Send this page to someone via email

After a couple of years of altered events, more so on the virtual and smaller scale side of things, the Saskatoon Fringe returned in 2022. This year’s festival is all about getting back to the atmosphere that has attracted audiences for more than 30 years.

“A community without art isn’t a community. It’s less vibrant, joyful, and connected,” says Artistic and Executive Director Anita Smith. “For our community to recognize the contribution and value of art, they need to get their hands on it, be involved, and connect directly with the artists. That’s the Fringe’s specialty.”

So far the event has attracted swarms of people and families, especially with the hot, sunny weather, a great sign after the two-year hiatus.

“Events have busy, ticket booths, live events, It’s great to see people coming out once again, enjoying all this festival has to offer, after returning to normal,” said Fringe Festival coordinator/25th Street Theatre Operations and projects manager Jensine Emeline.

The event features international artists such as South Africa’s Erik De Waal back to the stage after a two-year pandemic hiatus. He’ll be joined by other artists from places such as Sweden, England and the United States. Combined with local and national artists, there are 18 in-person plays to choose from.

There’s something for every age and taste. For those who can’t attend a performance at the Refinery, Broadway Theatre, or Cosmopolitan Seniors’ Centre, 10 digital performances will be available online.

The 50-plus acts are performing along 11th Street and in W.E. Graham Park behind Victoria School featuring music, juggling, acrobatics, and tons of audience participation.

The event runs through August 6th.

