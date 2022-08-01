Car stolen in Brampton with female passenger still inside, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A car was allegedly stolen and driven away with a passenger inside it in Brampton early Monday.

Peel Regional Police told Global News officers received reports of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Street around 3:51 a.m.

Police said they were able to contact the passenger — a woman — who was still inside the vehicle and speak to her.

“She kept us updated to where the vehicle was travelling,” Peel police said.

Police said the vehicle drove into Halton, where it was stopped by Halton Regional Police in the area of Adamson and Guelph streets, in Horval, Ont.

A 32-year-old man was arrested, according to Peel police.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.