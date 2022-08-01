Menu

Crime

Car stolen in Brampton with female passenger still inside, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 7:45 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A car was allegedly stolen and driven away with a passenger inside it in Brampton early Monday.

Peel Regional Police told Global News officers received reports of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Street around 3:51 a.m.

Police said they were able to contact the passenger — a woman — who was still inside the vehicle and speak to her.

Man charged, gun recovered after carjacking in Toronto's west end: police

“She kept us updated to where the vehicle was travelling,” Peel police said.

Police said the vehicle drove into Halton, where it was stopped by Halton Regional Police in the area of Adamson and Guelph streets, in Horval, Ont.

A 32-year-old man was arrested, according to Peel police.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.

